Barbara Bush released from hospital, Pres. George H.W. Bush improving

- During a news conference on Monday, Houston Methodist Hospital physicians said former President George H.W. Bush would be moved out of the intensive care unit and his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, has been released from the facility.

Hospitalist Dr. Amy Mynderse and pulmonologist Dr. Clint Doerr provided the update on Monday.

41st President Bush was extubated on Friday morning and was breathing well on his own.

The former President was admitted into the hospital on Saturday, Jan. 14, after suffering from acute respiratory problems related to pneumonia. Barbara Bush was also admitted into the hospital with bronchitis.