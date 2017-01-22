Sierra Nevada brewery issues recall of select beers

- Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. is voluntarily recalling eight craft beers due a packaging issue that could cause broken glass to fall into the bottles.

In a statement released Sunday, California-based brewer said they detected a small flaw in a limited number of their 12-ounce bottles that could cause a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the bottle, posing an injury risk.

The company has not received any reports of injuries from the affected bottles, but decided to initiate the recall for safety reasons.

The recalled beer was sold 36 states, including Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Full list of recalled beers

Pale Ale, with production date between 12/5/16 and 1/8/17

Torpedo Extra IPA, with production date between 12/5/16 and 1/13/17

Tropical Torpedo, with production date between 12/5/16 and 1/13/17

Sidecar Orange Pale Ale, with production date between 12/5/16 and 1/13/17

Beer Camp Golden IPA, with production date between 12/5/16 and 1/13/17

Otra Vez, with production date between 12/5/16 and 1/13/17

Nooner, with production date between 12/5/16 and 1/13/17

Hop Hunter IPA, with production date between 12/5/16 and 1/13/17

Customers who purchased the recalled beer are advised not to drink it and dispose of it immediately. They are eligible for a full refund.

More information on the recall can be found here.