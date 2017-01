- With the winter storms hitting northern Arizona, people decided to play it safe and stay off the roads.

For one Flagstaff couple, that meant missing a family member's wedding.

Rather than staying inside all day, Angela and Craig Moody, decided to honor the couple in spirit.

The two recreated the wedding by making snowmen that looked like a bride and groom all dressed up for the big day.

It almost looks exactly like Angela's cousin's newlywed photo, champagne and all.