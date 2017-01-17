List of Democrats who do not plan on attending President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration

WASHINGTON - Forty-five, is the number of Democratic lawmakers who do not plan on attending Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on Friday.
The list of democratic lawmakers continues to grow. This is the latest update of lawmakers who have publicly announced their absence from inauguration:
ARIZONA
-
Rep. Raul Grijalva
CALIFORNIA
- Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard
- Rep. Jared Huffman
- Rep. Tony Cardenas
- Rep. Karen Bass
- Rep. Zoe Lofgren
- Rep. Grace Napolitano
- Rep. Raul Ruiz
- Rep. Jerry McNerney
- Rep. Maxine Waters
I never ever contemplated attending the inauguration or any activities associated w/ @realDonaldTrump. I wouldn't waste my time.— Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) January 15, 2017
- Rep. Mark Takano
"All talk, no action."— Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) January 14, 2017
I stand with @repjohnlewis and I will not be attending the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/z8Q0wA9OPK
- Rep. Ted Lieu
"Mr. Lieu's statement on why he won't be attending the Inauguration of @realDonaldTrump READ HERE..."
Mr. Lieu's statement on why he won't be attending the Inauguration of @realDonaldTrump READ HERE: https://t.co/tx94zqE4rp— Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) January 14, 2017
- Rep. Barbara Lee
"Inauguration should be a celebration. But we have nothing to celebrate on Jan 20. Instead of attending, I will be organizing..."
Inauguration should be a celebration. But we have nothing to celebrate on Jan 20. Instead of attending, I will be organizing. pic.twitter.com/P4whhl91ll— Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 12, 2017
- Rep. Mark DeSaulnier
'It is with a heavy heart and deep personal conviction that I have decided not to attend the #TrumpInauguration on January 20, 2017."
It is with a heavy heart and deep personal conviction that I have decided not to attend the #TrumpInauguration on January 20, 2017.— Mark DeSaulnier (@RepDeSaulnier) January 14, 2017
- Rep. Judy Chu
"After much thought, I have decided to #StandWithJohnLewis and not attend the inauguration."
After much thought, I have decided to #StandWithJohnLewis and not attend the inauguration.— Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) January 15, 2017
FLORIDA
- Rep. Darren Soto
- Rep. Frederica S. Wilson
GEORGIA
- Rep. John Lewis
Said he will not attend Trump's inauguration and doesn't feel Trump is legitimate because of Russian hacking. Read more on the story that sparked internet outrage between Rep. Lewis and President-elect Trump.
ILLINOIS
- Rep. Luis Gutierrez
Told FOX 5 in an interview, he will not be attending. Here is the several reasons why...
KENTUCKY
- Rep. John Yarmuth
MAINE
- Rep. Chellie Pingree
'At MLK Day dinner in Portland, I announced that I would not attend Trump's inauguration. Here's why...#mepolitics"
At MLK Day dinner in Portland, I announced that I would not attend Trump's inauguration. Here's why: https://t.co/4P35Mi8rf4#mepolitics— Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) January 17, 2017
MARYLAND
- Rep. Anthony Brown
"Skipping Inauguration.@RepJohnLewis a civil rights hero. Enormous responsibility to be POTUS.I respect the office, can't tolerate disrespect."
Skipping Inauguration.@RepJohnLewis a civil rights hero. Enormous responsibility to be POTUS.I respect the office, can't tolerate disrespect— Anthony G. Brown (@AnthonyBrownMD4) January 16, 2017
MASSACHUSETTS
- Rep. Katherine Clark
"My statement on the upcoming inauguration:I respect the Office of President and support the peaceful transer of power. Click here for full statement..."
My statement on the upcoming inauguration: pic.twitter.com/dQXE0ztvTf— Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 5, 2017
MICHIGAN
- Rep. John Conyers, Jr.
"Agree with VP Biden that it's time for Trump to grow up. Being POTUS is a serious matter - not child's play. I stand w/ @repjohnlewis (3/3)"
Agree with VP Biden that it's time for Trump to grow up. Being POTUS is a serious matter - not child's play. I stand w/ @repjohnlewis (3/3)— John Conyers, Jr. (@RepJohnConyers) January 14, 2017
MINNESOTA
- Rep. Keith Ellison
"I will not celebrate a man who preaches a politics of division and hate. I won't be attending Donald Trump's inauguration."
I will not celebrate a man who preaches a politics of division and hate. I won't be attending Donald Trump's inauguration.— Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 16, 2017
MISSOURI
- Rep. William Lacy Clay
MISSISSIPPI
- Rep. Bennie Thompson
NEW YORK
- Rep. Nydia Velazquez
".@repjohnlewis is a national hero and I stand with him! I also am not attending inauguration given the tone of @realDonaldTrump's campaign."
.@repjohnlewis is a national hero and I stand with him! I also am not attending inauguration given the tone of @realDonaldTrump's campaign— Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) January 14, 2017
- Rep. Jose Serrano
"I will not attend the #inauguration2017 next week- cannot celebrate the inauguration of a man who has no regard for my constituents. #Bronx"
I will not attend the #inauguration2017 next week- cannot celebrate the inauguration of a man who has no regard for my constituents. #Bronx pic.twitter.com/Uz3NTgXl35— Jose E. Serrano (@RepJoseSerrano) January 12, 2017
- Rep. Jerrold Nadler
"The rhetoric + actions of @realDonaldTrump have been so far beyond the pale, I cannot in good conscience participate in this inauguration."
The rhetoric + actions of @realDonaldTrump have been so far beyond the pale, I cannot in good conscience participate in this inauguration.— (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) January 16, 2017
- Rep. Adriano Espaillat
"I will NOT be attending the inauguration for @realDonaldTrump!"
I will NOT be attending the inauguration for @realDonaldTrump!— Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) January 15, 2017
- Rep. Yvette D. Clarke
"I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America."
I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America.— Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) January 14, 2017
NEW JERSEY
- Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman
"I do not intend to attend the inauguration of PE @realDonaldTrump. Instead, join me for an Interfaith Prayer Vigil."
I do not intend to attend the inauguration of PE @realDonaldTrump. Instead, join me for an Interfaith Prayer Vigil. pic.twitter.com/c5aJYEQOUW— Bonnie WatsonColeman (@RepBonnie) January 15, 2017
OHIO
- Rep. Marcia Fudge
'As I told @JoyAnnReid, I will not be attending #Inauguration. I will be at home in Cleveland. #IStandWithJohnLewis"
As I told @JoyAnnReid, I will not be attending #Inauguration. I will be at home in Cleveland. #IStandWithJohnLewis— Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) January 15, 2017
OREGON
- Rep. Earl Blumenauer Rep.
- Peter DeFazio
- Rep. Kurt Schrader
PENNSYLVANIA
- Rep. Brendan Boyle
- Rep. Dwight Evans
"I #StandWithJohnLewis. I will not be attending the inauguration. Russian hacking must be investigated and I do not support the repeal of ACA"
I #StandWithJohnLewis. I will not be attending the inauguration. Russian hacking must be investigated and I do not support the repeal of ACA— Dwight Evans (@RepDwightEvans) January 16, 2017
TENNESSEE
- Rep. Steve Cohen
"Announced @ Mason Temple, #MLK final speech, that I won't attend #inauguration out of respect for @repjohnlewis & for unpresidential remarks"
Announced @ Mason Temple, #MLK final speech, that I won't attend #inauguration out of respect for @repjohnlewis & for unpresidential remarks— Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) January 16, 2017
TEXAS
- Rep. Al Green
"Congressman Al Green’s Statement on the 2017 Presidential Inauguration: Read his statement..."
Congressman Al Green’s Statement on the 2017 Presidential Inauguration: https://t.co/QTww2wasHT— Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) January 17, 2017
VIRGINIA
- Rep. Don Beyer
"I just told hundreds of my constituents that I will not be attending the Inauguration Ceremony this coming Friday. Here is what he said..."
I just told hundreds of my constituents that I will not be attending the Inauguration Ceremony this coming Friday. Here is what I said: pic.twitter.com/YLJz5OWjXe— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) January 16, 2017
WASHINGTON
- Rep. Adam Smith
- Rep. Pramila Jayapal
'I will not be attending Trump's inauguration. I will be with the people of my district. #OurFirstStand"
I will not be attending Trump's inauguration. I will be with the people of my district. #OurFirstStand pic.twitter.com/TmCodl5w9t— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 15, 2017
WISCONSIN
- Rep. Mark Pocan
"After reading classified Russian hacking doc & @realDonaldTrump offensive tweets to @repjohnlewis I will not be attending the Inauguration."
After reading classified Russian hacking doc & @realDonaldTrump offensive tweets to @repjohnlewis I will not be attending the Inauguration. pic.twitter.com/wrEeGfqjrZ— Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) January 15, 2017
As the list continues to grow, be sure to stay with FOX 5 on the latest updates.