Former Aldine ISD teacher sentenced in sexual assault of child

After pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child in November 2016, former Aldine Independent School District teacher Alexandria Vera has been sentenced to ten years in prison although she could be free in as early as five years for good behavior.

Vera violated the conditions of her $100,000 bond in August because she had not been staying away from the student that she was charged in having an inappropriate sexual relationship with, according to court documents.