Krispy Kreme investigates message on donut box to Smyrna officer News Krispy Kreme investigates message on donut box to Smyrna officer Krispy Kreme said it has launched a full investigation and has issued an apology to the Smyrna Police Department after one of their officers found a handwritten message on a purchased box of donuts Tuesday.

- Krispy Kreme said it has launched a full investigation and has issued an apology to the Smyrna Police Department after one of their officers found a handwritten message on a purchased box of donuts Tuesday.

Smyrna police said the on-duty officer stopped at the store on South Cobb near the East-West Connector and when his order was handed over, the words “Black Lives Matter” was written across the top in black ink. Police met with the manager shortly after the incident.

FOX 5 News reached out to Krispy Kreme Tuesday evening after a photo of the box of donuts appeared on the police blog Blue Lives Matter. They issued the following statement:

“We have been informed that an officer for the Smyrna police department received packaging today at one of our shops that contained writing on it. As a company, we value every customer and are committed to upholding our brand standards and delivering a superior customer experience. We have opened an investigation into the matter and will take whatever steps necessary to ensure the values of our company are upheld.”

Smyrna police said they received a written correspondence on Wednesday from a Krispy Kreme representative which read in part:

“On behalf of all of us at Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation, we sincerely apologize for the incident... ...we immediately initiated a thorough investigation internally... we have now addressed this matter directly with our staff at the shop and are taking appropriate action... Furthermore we will use this opportunity to train the staff at all of our US locations to reinforce proper respect for all our customers.”

Krispy Kreme did not release details of the internal actions it would take to address this specific incident. They released another statement to News Radio 106.7's Christy Hutchings on Thursday afternoon which reads:

"After we were notified yesterday that an officer from the Smyrna Police Department received a box of doughnuts that had writing on it from one of our shops, we moved quickly to investigate the matter and take appropriate action. As a company, we value both our customers and employees and respect all viewpoints. The experience did not live up to these high standards we set for ourselves. We have offered our sincere apologies to the Smyrna Police Department and addressed the matter at the shop. Furthermore, we will use this opportunity to train the staff at all of our US shops to reinforce mutual respect between employees and customers. We will continue to take any and all steps to uphold our company standard welcoming all guests to the joy that Krispy Kreme Doughnuts aspires to every day. As a matter of policy and consistent with our practice, we do not comment on individual personnel matters."

NEXT ARTICLE: Boy found shot in front of NW Atlanta home