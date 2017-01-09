Grandmother gifts Tenn. family with free meals forever

- A Tennessee family received arguably the best Christmas gift ever: a prepared lunch and dinner meal for every day of each week—forever.

Kerri Overton Claybrooks says her mother surprised her family with the special gift on Christmas.

"Food for our family of 5 each week indefinitely. There is no end date... she wants to do it 'as long as she is able,'" Claybrooks said.

When they heard the news, she said her husband danced for joy.

Claybrooks eventually took to Facebook to brag on her coveted gift.

“Remember my Mom's Christmas gift to us...meals for the 5 of us every week?" she wrote. "Well...week 1 is here and it is DELICIOUS!!”

In the comment section, fellow moms responded with such admiration with one person calling the gift “priceless.”

"We...are still in shock. We picked up week 2 yesterday and just like last week, there is plenty of food for lunch and dinner for every day of the week!" she said.

