Reward for shooting suspect raised to $100K

- Authorities have increased the reward to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the slaying of an Orlando police sergeant.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina announced at a news conference on Tuesday that the reward is being raised from $60,000 to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of 41-year-old Markeith Loyd.

Authorities also said that arrests warrants are being prepared for people who may have helped Loyd elude deputies who have sought to question him in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, 42, was killed Monday after she approached Loyd in a store parking lot. Another law enforcement officer, Orange County Deputy Norm Lewis, 35, died in a crash while participating in the massive search for Loyd.

The manhunt for Loyd entered a second day on Tuesday, as authorities say they have received 300 tips from the public.

Loyd has a criminal record going back two decades, according to court documents. He was arrested in 1996 on a murder charge that was later dropped. He was also arrested for battery on an officer in 1998 and sentenced to more than four years in prison.

While in prison he was detained on federal drug charges, pleaded guilty to cocaine possession and was transferred to federal prison. Records show Loyd was released in July 2014.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina says his agency is doing everything it can to catch a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of Master Sgt. Clayton, who was a devoted member of her Auburndale church, a wife and mother of one college-aged son.

"We ask that you keep Debra's friends and family in your thoughts and prayers, as well as the friends and family of Deputy Norm Lewis," Chief Mina said during a news on Tuesday.

An official Go Fund Me account has been set up for Officer Clayton, with all of the money raised going directly to her husband to be used for family expenses. That Go Fund Me link can be found here.

The funeral for Lewis will be held on Friday at 11 .m. at First Baptist Orlando, 3000 S John Young Pkwy. Clayton's funeral will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the same location.