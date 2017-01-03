Parents arrested after using baby to hide drugs News Parents arrested after using baby to hide drugs Hall County Sheriff's authorities say a couple tried to use their baby to hide their drugs. Narcotics officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia when they pulled over 38-year-old Russell Passmore and 27-year-old Megan Stone.

Authorities said when deputies pulled them over on Clarks Bridge Road; they quickly put about $20,000’s worth of drugs on their 4-month-old baby’s lap.

“Megan put about six and a half ounces of meth packaged in eight separate baggies in the child’s lap and covered it with a blanket,” said Lt. Scott Ware.

Investigators with the Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad said the couple also had hypodermic needles and digital scales stashed in the baby’s diaper bag which was placed on the infant. The baby was rushed to the hospital to be checked out.

“The odor was very strong, and having worked drugs for a long time, I know it can give adults bad headaches so I can only imagine the risks that were posed to a 4 month old child,” said Lt. Ware.

Passmore and Stone are now in the Hall County Jail. They both face drug charges and cruelty to a child. Passmore also face a number of traffic violations including not having the child properly restrained in the vehicle.

