Man allegedly breaks into Scottsdale home, takes a shower [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Scott Lamarsh, 49, is accused of breaking into a Scottsdale home and taking a shower! Read more. News Man allegedly breaks into Scottsdale home, takes a shower A frightened Scottsdale mom made a 911 call after a man allegedly broke into her home and took a shower!

- A frightened Scottsdale mom made a 911 call after a man allegedly broke into her home and took a shower!

"Is that them that I hear?" the 911 operator asked.

"Yes!" the mom exclaimed.

"Ok, are they yelling what are they doing?" the 911 operator asked.

"He's just saying (expletive) and screaming," the mom said.

The frightened mom hid in a bedroom and called 911 after 49-year-old Scott Lamarsh allegedly kicks in her front door and then takes a shower!

"Is your daughter in the room with you? the 911 operator asked.

"Yeah, both of them," the mom said.

Police say they dropped off Lamarsh at the home after a drunken brawl because his driver's license and the MVD showed the address was his. In reality, Lamarsh had moved out of the home three years go.

"[He was] a good tenant, the rent was always paid on time... pretty quiet," said Robin Spatola, who owns the home.

Patola and her husband used to rent the house to Lamarsh. He lived there with two other in 2013.

"I just couldn't believe it, you know, just what an idiot and that's why you change your address, your information on file, right" Patola said.

Robin's daughter, Morgan, says Lamarsh did security patrol for a local Basha's grocery store.

"He just seemed a little eccentric always, so I'm not surprised at all," she said.

The victim told Robin she forgot to lock her screen door the night of the attack. Robin is just happy nobody was hurt.

"So drunk that you don't even know where you are, that, that's not your house," she said. "It's really unbelievable."

Lamarsh told police he used to live at the house and faces trespassing, damaging property, disorderly conduct and endangerment charges.