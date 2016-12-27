Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas station thieves News Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas station thieves Hollywood's Queen Latifah became another unfortunate victim of a crime trend plaguing drivers throughout south Fulton County: thieves jump into a driver's seat while someone is pumping gas, and quickly take off.

- Hollywood's Queen Latifah became another unfortunate victim of a crime trend plaguing drivers throughout south Fulton County: thieves jump into a driver's seat while someone is pumping gas, and quickly take off.

Queen Latifah's car stolen, dumped... and Fulton County Police say thieves left something inside. Story only @FOX5Atlanta at 6. pic.twitter.com/LG5pXwwias — Jaclyn Schultz FOX 5 (@jaclynFOX5ATL) December 27, 2016

Fulton County Police said another driver was driving Queen Latifah's vehicle alone when someone stole her car. The ordeal happened on the evening of December 20, at the Shell gas station on Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

Police said, in their report, the driver of the 2015 Mercedes Benz S63 was pumping gas when a white BMW pulled up beside him, then he heard the vehicle ignition start and saw Ms. Latifah's vehicle speed off.

QUEEN LATIFAH'S CAR STOLEN: A @FOX5Atlanta exclusive. Fulton Co. Police say someone stole Queen Latifahs car while someone pumped gas pic.twitter.com/TdnJiLX7Um — Jaclyn Schultz FOX 5 (@jaclynFOX5ATL) December 27, 2016

Police then made contact with the owner of the vehicle, identified by Queen Latifah's real name, Dana Owens.

Police said Atlanta officers tracked down the vehicle to an apartment complex on McDaniels Street in Southwest Atlanta; security said they spotted three males near the vehicle, as well as a white BMW and another Dodge Charger (a similar vehicle was reported stolen in College Park).

Police said in their report, Ms. Owens inspected the recovered vehicle, and found lemonade and fruit punch bottles left behind by the thieves.

Fulton County Police are still searching for the thieves responsible.

DON'T MISS: Rapper 'Yung Mazi' shot at Buckhead Waffle House