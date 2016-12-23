VIDEO: Georgia trooper helps reunite father, daughter for Christmas News VIDEO: Georgia trooper helps reunite father, daughter for Christmas A Georgia State Patrol trooper went out of his way to help make sure a military dad made his daughter's special holiday surprise.

Corporal Harrison of Post 48 in Atlanta drove to Dublin to drop a dad off at his daughter’s school.

It was a special surprise caught on camera by the GSP just in time for Christmas.

"I really want my dad back," the young girl could be heard saying in class as Cpl. Harrison asked her what she wanted most for Christmas.

The trooper then asked everyone in the classroom to close their eyes and asked everyone to help wish hard for her.

A few minutes later, her father dressed in military fatigues walks into the classroom. She runs up to hug her and he lifts her into the air. He then gives her flowers as he placed her back on the ground.

