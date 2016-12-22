Fort Worth dad arrested for murder of wife, infant son News Fort Worth dad arrested for murder of wife, infant son A husband is now charged with capital murder after his wife and infant son were found dead in Fort Worth.

A husband is now charged with capital murder after his wife and infant son were found dead in Fort Worth.

Craig Vendewege was taken into custody on Wednesday after telling a stranger in Colorado he was on the run from police.

Colorado police pulled Vandewege over in Glenwood Springs, about 150 miles west of Denver. His bizarre behavior and statements prompted a phone call to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Just hours after police were seen removing evidence on Wednesday from the Fort Worth home that the 35-year-old shared with his wife, Shanna, and 3-month-old son, Diederik, police in Colorado got an unusual call.

According to the Glenwood Springs police report, someone at a 7-Eleven called police reporting that a man identifying himself as "Craig Alan" had asked to borrow the caller’s phone and had "stated he was on the run from police." The caller noted the man's car had no front license plate.

An officer then saw the suspect vehicle pull into a Shell station. It's there the officer says he saw Vandewege "retrieve a license plate and screw it into the license plate holder of the vehicle" before taking off.

The officer immediately pulled him over for speeding. Vandewege told the officer "it's been a long week, my wife and kid were murdered in Texas." The officer noted in his report that Vandewege was "showing no emotion."

It was last week that Vandewege reported finding his wife and infant son dead lying in bed when he got home. The medical examiner determined their throats had been cut.

After Vandewege handed the officer an expired insurance card, he was asked to get out of the vehicle. The officer said "he responded with ‘No, I'm not getting out.’"

The report says Vandewege finally got out of his vehicle and showed officers a concealed handgun license. They found he had two holstered loaded pistols on him. Inside his vehicle, police found "numerous boxes of different caliber ammunition, empty gas cans, camouflage clothing, numerous bottles of medication...as well as an AR-15 style rifle and a .22 revolver."

And on the same night as Vandewege’s arrest, FOX 4 spoke with Shanna's father on the phone. He seemed surprised when we told him the family home was being searched again. He also said that Vandewege was in Colorado for his wife's burial and funeral and was planning to return back to Fort Worth.

The police report also says that Vendewege was asked by officers if he had any knives, he told them that he wasn’t a knives guy. Police didn't find any knives on him.

Vandewege was originally arrested for speeding and no proof of insurance. He was reportedly about to bond out on those charges when the murder warrant was issued.

Vandewege is currently being held in a Colorado jail and is expected to be transferred back to Fort Worth. He is being held on a $1 million bond.