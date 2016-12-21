Police helicopter mistakes Christmas lights for house fire

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Dec 21 2016 05:33AM PST

Updated:Dec 21 2016 06:53AM PST

DALLAS - Clark Griswold would be proud of this home in North Texas.

In fact, the movie may have been the inspiration for this house Dallas Police Department’s Air One spotted while flying over the area Tuesday night.

Officers initially thought they’d found a house fire, but it was just some bright Christmas décor.


