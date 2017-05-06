Contest: Jack in The Box Giveaway

Related Stories

- This is your chance to win a $100 Jack In The Box gift card to treat all your friends to a lunch or dinner out. Read on for the details on how you can win and to register for this contest click here.

Jack In The Box Giveaway Rules

Who Can Enter

Entrants must be legal California residents who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station KTTV, and Jack In The Box (collectively, “Sponsor”), their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.

How To Enter

3. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS GIVEAWAY.

4. Only one entry per e-mail address per day. The giveaway begins at 12:00 noon local time on May 6, 2017, and all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. local time on May 6, 2017.

To enter, go to www.foxla.com/contests and select the “Jack In The Box Giveaway” link on the contests page. Follow all instructions to complete the online entry, including answering the trivia question posed. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of KTTV’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

7. One winner(s) will be selected by random drawing from among valid entries having the correct answer to the trivia question on or about May 8, 2017.

The Prize(s)

8. The winner(s) will receive one $100 Jack In The Box gift card valid through December 31, 2017. The prize is provided by Jack In The Box.

9. The winner(s) will be notified by e-mail on or about May 8, 2017. The winner(s) must respond to prize notification within 2 days, and the winner(s) will be required to complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize in the manner and within the time period communicated by Sponsor or they will be disqualified. If a winner cannot be reached, does not respond to prize notification, or does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize within the designated time period, Sponsor will select an alternate winner by random drawing if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits.

10. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winner(s). The winner(s) cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

11. The winner(s) is responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.

12. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize in a giveaway sponsored by KTTV or KCOP within any 12-month period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered. A winner who does not return the Certification of Eligibility and Release in time is still treated as a winner for purposes of this rule and therefore will be ineligible to win another giveaway for 12 months.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

13. Odds of winning depend on the number of correct entries received.

14. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

These giveaway rules are available at www.foxla.com/contests, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at KTTV, 1999 South Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90025, through July 6, 2017.

16. For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no later than one year following the end of the entry period, to: 1999 South Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90025.

17. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

18. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at www.foxla.com.