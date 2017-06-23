Group calls on 7-11 to fire cashier for throwing black teens out of store

FOX 32 NEWS - A video is going viral after two Chicago teens were thrown out of a 7-11 for being “suspicious.”

The two teens, ages 13 and 15, entered a 7-11 on Thursday night at 600 S. Dearborn and two minutes later were thrown out because they “were black,” according to a press release from community activist Ja’Mal Green.

After being thrown out, the mother of the two teens stormed back into the 7-11 and confronted the cashier, who is white. The cashier told the mother that the teens “were acting suspicious and looked like they were going to take product out of the store.”

The family and Green are calling for the firing of the cashier, and say a boycott will take place if he is not terminated immediately.

7-11 has released the following statement regarding the incident: “Every customer is important and should be treated with respect. We are investigating the matter and will ensure it is handled appropriately.”