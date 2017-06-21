Frosé is the drink of summer, so what is it?

- With the start of summer comes the heat and of course the cool refreshments. Frosé is the new unofficial drink of summer. A frosé is basically a frozen rosé wine. Bar Primi in the East Village of Manhattan is credited with creating the concoction that comes straight from a slushy-type machine.

General manager Justin Siever says frosé is made from Sicilian rosé wine, a little bit of rosé vermouth and just a touch of strawberry purée. Then it is frozen and served as a slush.

He said anyone can enjoy a frosé, although he admits it is more popular with women.

It costs $14 a glass. That may seem steep to some but the frosé is still the hottest thing on the menu.

Will the frosé love affair be just a seasonal thing? Based on this demand, frosé may be more than just a summer fling.