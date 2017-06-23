Luis Coronel: From boxing gym to Latino pop star

- Spend just a couple minutes with Luis Coronel, and you'll discover what his millions of fans already know -- He was destined to be a star.

As he sets out for a multi-city tour with Prince Royce, the now 21-year-old joined us on Good Day LA.

Born and raised in Arizona, Coronel lost his father at a young age. The teen once lived and worked with his mom at a boxing gym to help make ends meet for his family.

One day at the gym, he posted a video of himself singing on social media that quickly took off.

The teen started regularly uploading songs, and by age 16, he got his first record deal and had a huge audience online. He's since had two Gold albums and was the 2014 New Artist of the Year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

"It's unbelievable, because at those moments in my life when I was living through that, I really thought that I'd be alone," Coronel said on Good Day LA. "I thought that my life was going to be lonely."

He's come such a long way, and let's just say, happy tears were shed in our studio!

Watch his full interview above.

Coronel also took some time to chat with us in the green room before the show:

