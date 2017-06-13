Want to get in shape, stave off depression and live longer? Go walk your dog

If you want to get more exercise, get a dog! The journal BMC Public Health says dog owners walk 22-minutes more each day than people who don't have a dog.

The walking is pretty brisk, because you have to keep up with your four-legged friend!

Other studies have shown that owning pets helps you decrease stress, depression and live longer!

