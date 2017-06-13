Two killed when car strikes large rock at high speeds, flips over

- Two people are killed when their car goes out of control - strikes a boulder and flips over in the Riverside County area.

The overturned, crashed 2007 Ford Mustang was found off Highway 371 early this morning in Aguanga, just southeast of Hemet.

CHP officers say two men, ages 26 and 28-years old, were speeding eastbound on Highway 371 when they lost control on a curve.

The Mustang then crossed onto the westbound lane…that’s when they hit a huge rock about 25-feet off the roadway and flipped over.

The two men died at the scene.

