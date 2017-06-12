Alan Alda discusses new book 'If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look On My Face?'

- He's probably best known for playing "Hawkeye" on the long-running show "M*A*S*H," and mostly recently appeared in "The Longest Ride" and "Bridge of Spies."

Alan Alda joined us Monday on Good Day LA to discuss his new book about communication, "If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look On My Face?"

The actor will be at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills at 7:30 p.m. Monday and the Norman P. Murray Community Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Mission Viejo.

