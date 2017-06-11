Stars come out for 'Cars 3' premiere

-

Get ready for 3 times the fun with Cars 3! The third installment of Disney's hit franchise drives into theaters on June 16, but Amanda Salas parked it on the red carpet this weekend for their world premiere event in Anaheim!

Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) and his ride or die friends Mater (Larry the Cable Guy), Mack (John Ratzenberger), and new comer Cruz Ramirez (Cristela Alonzo) all have the need for speed in Cars 3!

But when it comes to their very own playlist in the car, what are they listening to? And do the Cars stars drive fast or slow in real life? Watch our coverage and find out!

