Salt & Straw ice cream shops are now making new flavors with food 'waste'
SAN FRANCISCO - The Salt & Straw Ice Cream shops are adding a new spin on the way they produce their ice cream: They're using food waste to create to the five new flavors for their shops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Portland, Ore.
Salt & Straw will be receiving the food waste from local non-profit organizations like Urban Gleaners, Food Forward and Food Runners, reports Self magazine.
These organizations are originally given leftover food from restaurants, breweries and bakeries to combat hunger in their local areas, but these food wastes are not the scraps that are thrown out after already being used — rather, the "waste" consists of perfectly edible leftovers that breweries and food vendors would otherwise be sending to landfills.
Read more on foxnews.com