Good Samaritan caught on camera helping blind Cubs fan catch a cab

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - A Facebook post over the weekend went viral, showing images of a young woman helping a blind man in Cubs gear hail a cab following a game in Wrigleyville.

The Good Samaritan has now been identified as 26-year-old Casey Spelman of Indianapolis, according to WXIN.

Casey was visiting Wrigleyville for the first time this past weekend when she saw the man struggling to hail a cab.

“People were in front of him so I thought it might help him a little bit if he stepped in a little further," Spelman told WXIN. “I just said ‘hi are you trying to get a cab’ and he said ‘yes’ and I said ‘would you like some help’ and he said ‘that’d be great’.”

While Spelman was assisting the man, Ryan Hamilton, who was on one of the rooftops, noticed the kind act. Hamilton decided to take pictures and posted the story to Facebook.

“I’m like ‘oh my gosh this is really cool, I’ve never seen something like this,’” Hamilton told WXIN. “There’s so much negative stuff going on in the world and this was the opposite of that.”

Spelman never caught the man’s name that she assisted, but all that mattered to her was that he got a ride home.

“He said give me a hug and I gave him a big hug and he said ‘God Bless you and have a great night’ and I said ‘thank you – you too,” Spelman told WXIN.

As of Wednesday, the Facebook post had 5,900 likes and 1,900 shares.

