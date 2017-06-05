Emotional support dog attacks passenger on Delta flight

- A harrowing experience for a Delta Airlines passenger when he is mauled by a dog sitting next to him.



It happened Sunday on a flight from Atlanta to San Diego.



The man was seated by the window. The dog owner was in the middle seat,.



At some point the emotional support dog was sitting in the owner's lap.



For some unknown reason the dog attacked the man.



A passenger walking to her seat on Delta Flight 1430 says she heard a bark and then a scream.



Delta's flight crew reacted swiftly to the situation.



They called for medical help and got them to transport the man off the plane to safety.



Delta said that the dog and its owner were removed from the flight.



