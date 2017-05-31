'International Olympic Committee' favoring Paris for 2024 Summer Olympics

- Paris has reportedly taken the lead to host the 2024 Summer Olympics.



A dozen members from the International Olympic Committee toured L.A. and the venues two months ago and were impressed.



But, according to the Wall Street Journal top IOC officials are lining up behind a plan to give 2024 to Paris which would be the hundredth anniversary of the first time Paris hosted.



And then give 2028 to L.A.



According to the journal those working on the L.A. bid are seeking enough incentives to wait four more years.



Publicly L.A. 24 issued this statement:



'While the IOC is reviewing its bid process we remain focused on the 2024 games. We look forward to collaborating with the IOC in the months ahead.'

