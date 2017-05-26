Good Samaritan saves driver after rock crashes through windshield

- A driver is recovering tonight from surgery after being struck by a large rock that came through his windshield while he was driving...and he has a Good Samaritan to thank for getting help to the scene fast.

That Good Samaritan is Jay Sullivan. Jay says he was driving back to the office when he spotted a man in a pickup truck right there near that merge sign on the side of the freeway in distress. When he pulled over he couldn't believe what he saw.

The large rock came crashing through the driver’s side windshield of his pickup truck - shattering the steering column and almost killing the driver.

Sullivan, a project manager who works in the area, was on the 210 freeway near the Sierra Avenue overpass in Rialto just after noon on Thursday when he saw a man who needed help.

So Jay immediately called 911 and stayed with the 24-year old until paramedics arrived.

Sullivan also used the driver’s cell phone to tell the driver's father his son was in an accident and going to be okay.

So the question remains…where did the rock come from?

FOX 11’s Logan Byrnes spoke with the San Bernardino Fire Department and the CHP officer who arrived on the scene.

They said that based upon the size of the rock, the proximity of the overpass to the accident and the extensive damage to the vehicle – it’s possible that the rock could have been thrown from the overpass but they have no way of knowing for sure.

