Naked man steals $25,000 swan statue in Lakeland

- A $25,000 swan statue is missing after a naked man stole it last Friday, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating it.

The five-foot-tall, black and white checkered swan statue was sitting in the back of a truck at Lakeland Cold Storage when deputies say the suspect stole the truck— and the statue along with it.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the naked suspect holding a bucket as he enters the property.

The suspect, later identified as Ronald Thompson, was arrested charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.

Deputies located the truck, however the swan statue is still missing.

Anyone who has seen the swan, or may have information on its location should call 863-298-6200 or 863-577-1600 and ask for Detective Asbury.

