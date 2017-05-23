Gasoline tanker explodes in flames in Merced County

- Employees of a restaurant in the Merced County town of Atwater ran for their lives to escape the flames from an overturned gasoline tanker.

Video Courtesy: Baltazar Barocio





CHP says, the driver came off highway 99, took a turn too fast and hit a concrete median.



That caused the tanker to flip onto its side and ignited the nine-thousand gallons of gas it was carrying.



A river of flame moved toward businesses before firefighters could put it out.

The truck driver was killed.