Islamic State group claims deadly Manchester blast

- UPDATE: The Islamic State group says one of its members planted bombs in the middle of crowds in Manchester, England, where 22 people died in an explosion. Police, however, have spoken only of "an improvised device" used in the attack.

IS says "a soldier of the caliphate planted bombs in the middle of Crusaders gatherings" then detonated them. It did not say whether the attacker was killed.

The group claimed that "30 Crusaders were killed and 70 others were wounded," higher than the totals confirmed by authorities in Manchester.

PREVIOUS: A suicide bomber blew himself up as young concert-goers left a show by the American singer Ariana Grande in the northern English city of Manchester, killing at least 22 people, some wearing the star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons as they fled.

Teenage screams filled the arena just after the explosion Monday night, which also killed the attacker and injured dozens. British Prime Minister Theresa May said Manchester had fallen victim to "a callous terrorist attack."

"We struggle to comprehend the warped and twisted mind that sees a room packed with young children not as a scene to cherish but as an opportunity for carnage," she said.

Greater Manchester Police announced Tuesday that they had arrested a 23-year-old man in the south of the city in connection with the attack.

The attack sparked a nightlong search for loved-ones - parents for the children they had accompanied or had been waiting to pick up, and friends for each other after groups were scattered by the blast. Twitter and Facebook were filled with appeals for the missing.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing, which took place at the end of the concert when the audience was streaming toward the exits. Witnesses said they saw bolts and other bits of metal, indicating the bomb may have contained shrapnel intended to maximize injuries.

Public transport shut down, and taxis offered to give stranded people free rides home, while residents opened their homes to provide lodging.

The concert was attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England. Grande, who was not injured, tweeted hours later: "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

May said authorities believe they have identified the attacker, but did not release the name. She said authorities were trying to determine if he had an accomplice.

Hayley Lunt was staying at a hotel nearby and had taken her 10-year-old daughter Abigail to her first concert at Manchester Arena on Monday evening.

She said the explosions rang out as soon as Grande left the stage. "It was almost like they waited for her to go."

"We just ran as fast as we could to get away from that area," Lunt said. "What should have been a superb evening is now just horrible."

Campaigning for Britain's June 8 election was suspended.

The explosion struck near the exit around 10:30 p.m. Monday as Grande was ending the concert, part of her Dangerous Woman Tour. Police cars, bomb-disposal units and 60 ambulances raced to the scene as the scale of the carnage became clear. More than 400 officers were deployed.

"A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena," said 22-year-old concertgoer Majid Khan. "It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit."

Manchester Arena holds about 21,000 people, one of the largest arena of its type in Europe, but it is unclear if the venue was filled to capacity for the concert.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd decried "a barbaric attack, deliberately targeting some of the most vulnerable in our society - young people and children out at a pop concert."

The local ambulance service said 59 people were taken to hospitals.

The city's regional government and its mayor, Andy Burnham, were among scores of Twitter users who circulated the MissinginManchester hashtag, used by people looking for family members and friends.

Among the names being circulated was Olivia Campbell. Her mother, Charlotte Campbell, said the 15-year-old attended the concert with her best friend from school. He is hospitalized but Olivia is missing, the mother told ITV television's Good Morning Britain breakfast show.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Supporters of the extremist Islamic State group, which holds territory in Iraq's Mosul and around its de facto capital in the Syrian city of Raqqa, celebrated the blast online.

U.S. President Donald Trump, in Bethlehem, said the attack preyed upon children and described those responsible as "evil losers."

"This wicked ideology must be obliterated. And I mean completely obliterated," he added.

If the explosion is confirmed as a terrorist attack it would be the deadliest in Britain since four suicide bombers killed 52 London commuters on subway trains and a bus in July 2005.

Video from inside the arena showed people screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

Campaigning has been suspended in Britain's national election after a deadly explosion at Manchester Arena. Prime Minister Theresa May canceled campaign events Tuesday after the blast, which killed at least 19 people and injured more than 50. She is due to chair a meeting of the government's emergency committee, COBRA, later. Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron canceled a campaign tour to Gibraltar after the explosion, which police said they are treating as a terrorist attack. Britons are due to go to the polls on June 8.

Britain's terrorist threat level has been set at "severe" in recent years indicating an attack is highly likely.

"This is clearly a concerning time for people, but we are doing all we can working with local and national agencies to support those affected and gather information about what has happened tonight. As you will understand, we are still receiving information and updates, so we will provide more details when we have a clearer picture," said Chief Constable Ian Hopkins.

Earlier this month, the U.S. State Department issued a warning for Americans living in and traveling to Europe expressing an ongoing threat of terrorist attacks on the continent through the summer.

U.S. Embassy in London released a statement urging citizens to "heed guidance from local authorities and maintain security awareness." They also advise citizens in the United Kingdom to directly contact friends and family back in the States.

The incident in northern England comes some 30 hours after a speech by President Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia calling upon Middle Eastern countries to "unite against terror" with the West. No group has yet to claim responsibility for the incident at the Manchester Arena.

The Department of Homeland Security says there is no evidence of credible threats against music venues in the U.S. The department said the U.S. public may experience increased security in and around public places and events. DHS said it is closely monitoring the situation at Manchester Arena and working with U.K. officials to obtain additional information about the cause of the explosion.

A spokesperson for Ariana Grande said the performer was okay. The Dangerous Woman Tour is the third concert tour by Grande to support her third studio album, Dangerous Woman. The tour began on February 3, 2017, in Phoenix, Arizona at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. A spokesperson for Grande said they plan to suspend the remaining European leg including the scheduled concert in London on Thursday.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

From Manchester, the tour was supposed to move through Europe, including Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, and France. No word on the other summer stops in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Mexico and on to Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, New Zealand, Australia and more.

