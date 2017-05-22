William Shatner on new book 'Spirit of the Horse' and upcoming charity horse show Home William Shatner on new book 'Spirit of the Horse' and upcoming charity horse show William Shatner joined us Monday on Good Day LA to discuss his love of horses and new book "Spirit of the Horse: A Celebration in Fact and Fable."

When asked what makes him get up in the morning, Shatner said horses play a big part in his daily motivation.

“The horses are different, in that I get up and want to be at my physical best because the horses are demanding," he said. "So there’s a real motivation for staying in shape and getting up in the morning and trying to do something."

"To some degree, it’s competing on horses, and that’s why I look good,” Shatner added jokingly.

It never stops for the actor, who just finished filming a movie called "Senior Moment."

Shatner will host the annual Hollywood Charity Horse Show June 3, featuring horses, riding and music -- all for charity. The event is at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center in Burbank.

Watch the full interview above!

