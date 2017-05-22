William Shatner on new book 'Spirit of the Horse' and upcoming charity horse show

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11) - William Shatner joined us Monday on Good Day LA to discuss his love of horses and new book "Spirit of the Horse: A Celebration in Fact and Fable."
When asked what makes him get up in the morning, Shatner said horses play a big part in his daily motivation.
“The horses are different, in that I get up and want to be at my physical best because the horses are demanding," he said. "So there’s a real motivation for staying in shape and getting up in the morning and trying to do something."
"To some degree, it’s competing on horses, and that’s why I look good,” Shatner added jokingly.
It never stops for the actor, who just finished filming a movie called "Senior Moment."
Shatner will host the annual Hollywood Charity Horse Show June 3, featuring horses, riding and music -- all for charity. The event is at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center in Burbank.
Watch the full interview above!
