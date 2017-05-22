Fabio Viviani's '30-Minute Meals': Fresh Bean Salad recipe Home 30-Minute Meals with Fabio Viviani For Italian Chef Fabio Viviani, cooking delicious meals is easy -- but now that he’s a father, he has less time.

This help inspire his new cookbook, “Fabio’s 30-Minute Meals."

On Monday, Fabio stopped by to show us how simple a Fresh Bean Salad with Roasted Chickpeas, Crispy Mortadella Bites and Mustard Vinaigrette can be.

He's holding a book signing Monday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Pages Bookstore in Manhattan Beach.

Fresh Bean Salad with Roasted Chickpeas, Crispy Mortadella Bites and Mustard Vinaigrette



Serves 3 to 4

Ingredients:

FOR THE DRESSING:

2 tablespoons whole grain mustard

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2/3 cup olive oil

FOR THE SALAD:

1 cup diced mortadella

1 tablespoon minced Fresno chili pepper

1/2 cup rinsed chickpeas

1/2 cup fresh green beans, blanched, cut on bias

1/2 cup cannellini beans, rinsed

1/2 cup thinly sliced red bell pepper

1 shallot, sliced thin

2 cups mixed greens

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

Instructions:

1. Take the mustard, red wine vinegar, and olive oil, and place in a blender. Blend on high to combine and season with salt and pepper.

2. In a large saucepan on medium high heat, drizzle in a touch of olive oil and toss in mortadella. Cook until slightly crispy, about 5-7 minutes, and add chili and chickpeas. Cook for another 3 minutes and cool on paper towels to absorb excess oil.

3. Place green beans, cannellini beans, bell pepper, shallot, and mixed greens in a large bowl and, once cooled, add the Mortadella mixture. Toss entire mixture with vinaigrette and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

