Fabio Viviani's '30-Minute Meals': Fresh Bean Salad recipe

By: Michelle Pulfrey , Kelly Taylor

Posted:May 22 2017 09:26AM PDT

Updated:May 22 2017 01:54PM PDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11) - For Italian Chef Fabio Viviani, cooking delicious meals is easy -- but now that he’s a father, he has less time.

This help inspire his new cookbook, “Fabio’s 30-Minute Meals."

On Monday, Fabio stopped by to show us how simple a Fresh Bean Salad with Roasted Chickpeas, Crispy Mortadella Bites and Mustard Vinaigrette can be.

He's holding a book signing Monday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Pages Bookstore in Manhattan Beach.

Fresh Bean Salad with Roasted Chickpeas, Crispy Mortadella Bites and Mustard Vinaigrette

Serves 3 to 4

Ingredients:

FOR THE DRESSING:
2 tablespoons whole grain mustard
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
2/3 cup olive oil

FOR THE SALAD:
1 cup diced mortadella
1 tablespoon minced Fresno chili pepper
1/2 cup rinsed chickpeas
1/2 cup fresh green beans, blanched, cut on bias
1/2 cup cannellini beans, rinsed
1/2 cup thinly sliced red bell pepper
1 shallot, sliced thin
2 cups mixed greens
Salt and pepper
Olive oil

Instructions:

1. Take the mustard, red wine vinegar, and olive oil, and place in a blender. Blend on high to combine and season with salt and pepper.

2. In a large saucepan on medium high heat, drizzle in a touch of olive oil and toss in mortadella. Cook until slightly crispy, about 5-7 minutes, and add chili and chickpeas. Cook for another 3 minutes and cool on paper towels to absorb excess oil.

3. Place green beans, cannellini beans, bell pepper, shallot, and mixed greens in a large bowl and, once cooled, add the Mortadella mixture. Toss entire mixture with vinaigrette and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories