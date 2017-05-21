School district warns about dangerous 'Blue Whale Challenge' that may not exist

(FOX NEWS Health) - An Alabama school district sent a warning to parents about a supposedly “dangerous” online game — even though no injuries or deaths have been attributed to the alleged challenge.
The Baldwin County Public School System notified parents on Tuesday about the “Blue Whale Challenge,” saying the game can be played by downloading an app.
