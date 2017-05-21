School district warns about dangerous 'Blue Whale Challenge' that may not exist

Posted:May 21 2017 08:02PM PDT

Updated:May 21 2017 08:41PM PDT

(FOX NEWS Health) - An Alabama school district sent a warning to parents about a supposedly “dangerous” online game — even though no injuries or deaths have been attributed to the alleged challenge.

The Baldwin County Public School System notified parents on Tuesday about the “Blue Whale Challenge,” saying the game can be played by downloading an app.

The challenge allegedly originated in Russia, according to the school district in a Facebook post.
 
