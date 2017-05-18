Grab your bicycle: May is National Bike Month Home Grab your bicycle: May is National Bike Month Whether you bike to work or school to save money on gas, or just like to take a cruise for health and environmental reasons, May is the perfect time to do it!

May is National Bike Month, and Thursday in Santa Monica, many celebrated Bike to Work Day as part of the month-long celebration on wheels.

FOX 11's Matt Johnson stopped by the "Main Street Pit Stop" in Santa Monica for free coffee, juice, pastries and more.

