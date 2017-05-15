Nevada raises speed limit to 80 MPH on I-80 near Reno

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted:May 15 2017 09:43PM PDT

Updated:May 15 2017 09:45PM PDT

(FOX 11) - The state of Nevada raises its speed limit to 80-miles-per-hour.

Workers began replacing the 75 miles-per-hour markers with the new speed limit.
   
But it's restricted to a 130-mile stretch of the state's main east-west highway, the I -80 just east of Reno
   
Nevada joins South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Utah in allowing people to drive that fast in mostly rural areas.
   
The *highest speed limit in the U.S. is 85 miles per hour, on a Texas toll road from Austin to San Antonio.
   
The highest in the world is 87 miles-per-hour in Poland and Bulgaria.

