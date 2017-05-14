FOX 11 News In Depth: Rep. Adam Schiff on Comey firing, brutal attack on Facebook & soothing dentist Home FOX 11 News In Depth: Rep. Adam Schiff on Comey firing, brutal attack on Facebook & soothing dentist In this week's IN DEPTH, we talk with the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. Congressman Adam Schiff is critical of the firing of former FBI Director James Comey. The Democrat compares what's happening now to Watergate. He talks about Russian hacking and much more.

In Segment Three, a conversation with a 14-year-old boy and his dad. Jordan Peisner was sucker punched outside his West Hills high school while someone else recorded it to post on Facebook. Now, he and his dad are pushing for a new law to criminalize the taking of such video for posting. Jordan says his life has been ruined. His dad, Ed, says his has been changed too. You can learn more about the effort to get "Jordan's Law" at www.jordanstrong.org.

We wrap up this week's IN DEPTH with a song in the heart and Novocaine in the gums. Dr. Sargon Lazarof tried to be a soothing dentist by singing to his patients who seem anxious. This is very different just like the baby grand piano in his office's waiting room. You can learn more about Lazarof at sargondentalimplants.com.

