LAPD hosts gun buyback to get unwanted guns off LA streets Home LAPD hosts gun buyback to get unwanted guns off LA streets The LAPD and community leaders are gearing up for another push to get unwanted guns off the streets.

Gun buyback events will be held Saturday at the LA Sports Arena, and in Mission Hills.

- The LAPD and community leaders are gearing up for another push to get unwanted guns off the streets.

Gun buyback events will be held Saturday at the LA Sports Arena, and in Mission Hills.

People who turn in firearms can get up to $200 in gift cards - no questions asked.

Gift cards worth $100 will be handed out in exchange for handguns, shotguns and rifles. Those turning in assault weapons, as classified by the state of California, will be given $200 gift cards.

Quantities of gift cards are limited and subject to availability.

The LAPD asks that firearms be brought to the event unloaded and locked in vehicle trunks.

There is no limit to the number of firearms that can be surrendered. However, there may be a limit on the number of gift cards an individual can receive.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.