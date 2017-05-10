Livermore In-N-Out burger closes after several customers reportedly got sick

- A popular In-N-Out burger in Northern California closed on Wednesday after several people reported getting sick after eating there.

Nine customers reportedly got stomach cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea

In-N-Out still hasn't found a source for the sickness, but the restaurant has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

The mayor and In-N- Out executives say the general public is at risk.

And they still don't know if the mystery bug was in the food or brought in from an outside source.

