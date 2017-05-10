6 national monuments in California among those named for 'review' by Trump

File photo (Flickr / Don Graham)
File photo (Flickr / Don Graham)
By: Kelly Taylor

Posted:May 10 2017 04:48PM PDT

Updated:May 10 2017 04:48PM PDT

(FOX 11) - Six National Monuments in California are under public review to see if they should keep their protected status, including the San Gabriel Mountains.

In April, President Trump ordered the U.S. Department of Interior to review national monument designations dating back 20 years for millions of acres of land, arguing former presidents have “abused” the system and vowing to return such authority to citizens and state lawmakers.

The department is accepting public comments beginning Friday by going to www.regulations.gov and entering “DOI-2017-0002” in the search bar.

Comments can also be mailed to Monument Review, MS-1530, U.S. Department of the Interior, 1849 C Street NW, Washington, D.C., 20240.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories