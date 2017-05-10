6 national monuments in California among those named for 'review' by Trump

- Six National Monuments in California are under public review to see if they should keep their protected status, including the San Gabriel Mountains.

In April, President Trump ordered the U.S. Department of Interior to review national monument designations dating back 20 years for millions of acres of land, arguing former presidents have “abused” the system and vowing to return such authority to citizens and state lawmakers.

The department is accepting public comments beginning Friday by going to www.regulations.gov and entering “DOI-2017-0002” in the search bar.

Comments can also be mailed to Monument Review, MS-1530, U.S. Department of the Interior, 1849 C Street NW, Washington, D.C., 20240.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.