Mom, 1-year-old daughter share adorable 'salon talk' in viral video

-

A video of a one-year-old girl and her mom sharing “salon talk” is the cutest thing you’ll see all day. In a viral video posted by mom Kerry Robinson, she and her daughter are gossiping while the young girl brushes her mother’s hair.

The one-year-old girl replied at all the right times with “He crazy,” and “Then what happened?” and even “He trippin’.” Her expression when her mom says she found free Sea World tickets will melt your heart.

#SalonTalk lol @theellenshow A post shared by Kerry Robinson (@_sweetest_poison) on May 4, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

The video was posted to Instagram and Facebook on May 4. The Facebook post has been shared more than 340,000 times and the Instagram video viewed more than 45,000 times.