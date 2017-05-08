New debit card allows kids to get their allowance digitally

- In the era of bitcoins and a cashless society, most parents are still using cash for their child's allowance.

But that is about to change with a new debit card.

'Current' is a new debit card designed specifically for kids who receive an allowance.

This pre-loaded visa debit card is funded and monitored online by parents for their teen kids.

It comes with a corresponding app to help children monitor their funds and keep track of their spending.

The company is targeting two million teens in the first eighteen months of operation, charging a monthly service fee of about two to three dollars.

