LA entrepreneurs in the hot seat for EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards Home LA entrepreneurs in the hot seat for EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards The search is on for LA’s most innovative entrepreneurs. At a speed-judging session, those behind some of the Southland’s most successful businesses made their case for the coveted Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

- The search is on for LA’s most innovative entrepreneurs. At a speed-judging session, those behind some of the Southland’s most successful businesses made their case for the coveted Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Semi-finalists were selected to attend the roundtable sessions. At the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills, those semi-finalists had a chance to mingle with other like minds. They shared stories of success, struggles and excitement over the opportunity to be recognized amongst LA’s finest in business. Then they hit the judge’s tables.

Call it "speed-judging," as those in contention went from table to table sharing their story of success.

Scott Porter, EY Program Director, calls these semi-finalists innovators and job creators. He’s says they’re putting Los Angeles on the map like never before.

Tracy Holland of HATCHBEAUTY is among the forty semi-finalists. So is Daniel Broukhim of FabFitFun. Both will tell you their start-up businesses were not built overnight.

Holland says her company was about finding that missing spot in the beauty market and bringing it to life. Broukhim got into the membership box delivery business that seems to be all the rage.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program recognizes trailblazers in more than 145 cities in 60 countries. LA winners will be revealed at a gala on June 15.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.