FBI: 15-year-old girl reported missing out of North Carolina

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl out of North Carolina.

Cassidy Ann Bottoms, 15, was taken by two people identified as Deshawn Dante Townes and Joffey Lee Cutler, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff`s Office.

Suspect Deshawn Townes turned himself in to police on Thursday. Bottoms and Culter are still missing at this time, authorities said.

Bottoms is described as a white female, about 5'1" tall, around 114 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tube top with a V cut, pink, gray and blue palm tree leggings and black converse shoes. She also has a scar on the left lower lip.

Her alleged abductor, Cutler, is described as a 20-year-old black male, 5'8" tall, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Authorities say Bottoms was last seen around 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017 in the 800 block of Old Oak Hollow Road in Winston-Salem. She could be in a silver 2010 Nissan Altima with North Carolina license tag BBP-4246.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Forsyth County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (336) 727-2112, 336-727-2112 or call 911 or *HP.