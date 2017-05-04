Caffeinated bagels now exist and they taste like espresso

For sleep-deprived humans, drinking coffee has long been the preferred morning perk up method but now there’s an onslaught of caffeinated items promising to add more pep to your step. You can drink it infused with wine and even get a serious kick with the world's strongest brew.

But would you actually prefer to chew your caffeine?

Einstein Bros. Bagels is launching the world’s first caffeinated bagel Thursday. Dubbed the “Espresso Buzz Bagel,” each pastry contains 32 milligrams of caffeine—about a third of what you’ll find in the average 8-ounce cup.

The Lakewood, Colo.-based bagel chain says it’s been working on the product for about nine months. Spurred by younger consumers’ interest in craft coffee, the bakery hopes this “unique and innovative” food offering will be a hit with tired hipsters across the country.

