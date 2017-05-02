Mermaid Frappuccino is the newest wave, genius barista to thank

A Starbucks barista created a secret-menu whimsical Frappuccino that puts the "Unicorn Frappuccino" to shame.

Jócelyn Freeman from Essexville, Michigan is a Starbucks barista that got creative with her "frappology" skills to create a masterpiece.

Her "Mermaid Frappuccino," with its vibrant pink-and-green hues is getting a lot of attention on social media. She calls it a “Pokémon Go Frappuccino without raspberry syrup, drizzled with a toasted coconut matcha sauce.”

Freeman posted a picture of the magical creation on her Instagram and even included instructions for fellow baristas to recreate the drink upon request.

"To make the drizzle, mix 8 pumps white mocha, 3 cbs pumps toasted coconut and 3 heaping scoops of matcha in a pitcher until smooth. Pour into gravity bottle. Make the Pokémon go Frappuccino minus raspberry syrup. Drizzle the cup and top with whipped cream and matcha powder! Enjoy!"

A post shared by Jócelyn Freeman (@themodernbarista) on Apr 26, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

Her inspiration to make the drink came when her store placed number two in the area for sales when the Unicorn Frappuccino hit stores.

“I've been a partner for almost 12 years, and I have never seen anything like this,” said Freeman.

In a post, she goes on to say that the drink is not difficult to make. Mainly because the combination that goes into the Mermaid Frapp comes from the Pokémon Go Frapp, sans the raspberry syrup.

The drink is essentially a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with berry inclusions-- hence the pretty pink shade.

Freeman also gave some advice to fellow baristas tired of making special frapps:

“I know that the secret menu can be frustrating, but these new "Instagram ready" type of drinks are not going anywhere…Instead of wishing it would stop (because it's not) embrace it! Have fun!”