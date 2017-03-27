Ferrari abandoned on London street for two years finally gets the boot

- It was once the fastest four-seat car in the world, but it hasn’t moved in a long time.

A 1990s-vintage Ferrari abandoned on a London street for the past two years has finally been booted by the local council and could be towed away soon, The Sun reports.

The registration for the 456 coupe ran out in April 2015 and it has reportedly been sitting in front of 39 Hans place, just a block from the ritzy Harrod’s department store, ever since.

The once-very supercar hasn’t been moved in so long that it appears on Google Street View and the street around it is turning green. It’s also been the victim of vandals, who’ve stolen one of its logos, broken a mirror, and drawn filthy images in the dirt covering it.

Read the full story on FOXNews.com.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.