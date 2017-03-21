Wells Fargo announces cardless ATM access

Posted:Mar 21 2017 08:55PM PDT

Updated:Mar 21 2017 08:56PM PDT

(FOX 11) - Starting on Monday Wells Fargo customers will be able to use their cellphones instead of a bank card to use the ATM. 

Customers will download a Wells Fargo app and then use an eight-digit code.

 And by the end of the year they will have to hold their phones up to a reader on the ATM.

JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America have announced similar programs.

