Wells Fargo announces cardless ATM access

- Starting on Monday Wells Fargo customers will be able to use their cellphones instead of a bank card to use the ATM.

Customers will download a Wells Fargo app and then use an eight-digit code.

And by the end of the year they will have to hold their phones up to a reader on the ATM.

JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America have announced similar programs.

