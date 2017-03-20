New bill would set parking ticket payment plan for low-income Californians

- There's a new bill in Sacramento that would allow drivers to pay their parking tickets and fines over a 12-month period.

Now, this would only be for low-income Californians.

Assembly Member Tom Lackey of Palmdale, says the cost of a simple ticket can spiral out of control.

When you add the DMV, late and city fees, the tickets can climb over five hundred bucks.

The bill does not set the income level to determine who can use the payment plans.

The bill still has to be approved by the assembly and senate before going to the governor.