Massive fire engulfs downtown Raleigh construction site

Posted:Mar 16 2017 08:05PM PDT

Updated:Mar 16 2017 10:21PM PDT

Incredible images coming out of downtown Raleigh Thursday night where an apartment building under construction was engulfed in flames. 
 
The five-story apartment building caught fire just after 10 p.m. The building is adjacent to the Glenwood South restaurant and bar district, officials said. 
 
The fire escalated to a five alarm blaze by 11 p.m. Thursday. The flames quickly spread to another building where people were said to be possibly trapped inside, fire officials said. 
 
Nearby buildings and homes were evacuated. Water was being thrown on many nearby buildings to prevent the fire from spreading further. The effort to get the fire under control was expected to last overnight. 
 
So far, no injuries have been reported. 
 
The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation. 

