Photo of bikini-clad woman atop endangered tortoise leads to Instagram firestorm

- A photo showing a bikini-clad woman straddling a 100-year-old endangered Galapagos tortoise in the British Virgin Islands has sparked outrage on Instagram, according to reports.

Inside Edition on Friday quoted one horrified wildlife expert as saying, “These are incredibly rare animals. You should not be riding on its back. You could injure it, you could stress it out.”

The photo was recently uploaded to the Instagram account of Dan Bilzerian, the self-proclaimed “King of Instagram.”

“100% it is disrespectful—no need to intefer with nature like that. Just take a photo and move on—but sitting on it? Just shows a lack of class and education,” one offended follower wrote, according to the British Mirror tabloid.

